RAF Sculthorpe prepares for take-off as reopening approaches

The RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre is ready to take off once again as it prepares to reopen.

The centre, at the Wicken Green Rural Centre, will reopen for the first time in 17 months on August 15.

Visitors will be treated to a flyover, as a BBMF Spitfire will grace the sky above the centre, subject to weather, and a display of military vehicles will be parked outside RAF Sculthorpe.

The displays at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

Ian Brown, curator of the centre, said: “It feels great to finally reopen the centre. We cannot wait to share the new history we have researched over the past year, including secret spy flights and atomic deterrents.

“The last time we opened was back in March 2020 when we had the United States Air Force visit the centre.

“The event is nowhere near as big as our grand opening in 2019, but we are hopeful of creating an event just as memorable as we return.

“We really are looking forward to seeing you all there and hope you can come and learn more about this once great base.”

The George Medal which will be displayed at the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre.

Mr Brown has been working throughout the lockdown to secure new items for the centre. These items include Freeman Kilpatrick's George Medal which he was awarded for saving 18 lives during the North Sea flood of 1953.

The centre said it was currently following tier-three Covid restrictions which includes contact details, face masks inside the centre, and following social distancing guidance.

Mr Brown has asked people to continue to wear masks and sanitiser at points in the centre, whilst also showing respect for other visitors.

Ian Brown with the wreckage of our J71 engine at the RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre in Wicken Green.

It is not only the aircraft offerings: local signer Richard Tree will be there to entertain guests, with hot food from Crocs on offer.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on August 15 and will be free to attend. Booking is not required, but any donations will be greatly appreciated.