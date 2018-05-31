Search

Mobile deli owners ‘disappointed’ after refusal to trade in town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:07 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 09 June 2020

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

Archant

The owners of a deli who are closing their shop to operate a mobile kiosk are disappointed by what they say is a “lack of support” after a request to operate in their town’s Market Square was refused.

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham will close its doors on July 20th. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham will close its doors on July 20th. Picture. Archant

Naomi and Alan Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Upper Market Street, Fakenham, are closing their shop on June 20 to run the Rainbow Mobile Deli, which will operate across the county.

But the couple have criticised Fakenham Town Council for not allowing them to operate the kiosk in the town’s market square on Saturdays.

Mrs Katze said: “We did contact the town council regarding the prospect of us coming on a Saturday, which was our busiest day in town, but they have declined this.

“We are extremely disappointed at their lack of support in this new venture and their decision not to allow us to be in town on a Saturday, as are our customers.

The Rainbow Mobile Deli will travel across Norfolk. Picture: Naomi KatzeThe Rainbow Mobile Deli will travel across Norfolk. Picture: Naomi Katze

“We can only hope that this may change soon as we cannot understand why they would not want to encourage something that may bring custom to the town.”

The shop closed in March due to poor trade and Mr Katze’s health concerns, as he is waiting on double knee surgery.

They reopened in April, with the shop working as a collection point, rather than a cafe, with a home delivery service.

The Rainbow Mobile Deli will trade at the Sculthorpe Aviator's car park in Sculthorpe . Picture: ArchantThe Rainbow Mobile Deli will trade at the Sculthorpe Aviator's car park in Sculthorpe . Picture: Archant

Mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse the council had to “regrettably” refuse the Katze’s request to trade at Market Square on Saturdays.

She said: “Fakenham Town Council was sad to hear on the March 11 that the Rainbow Deli was to close at the end of that month.

“Later, we were pleased to see their return to the premises offering a delivery service.

“On the May 29 we were approached with a request to place a mobile unit on the Market Square on Saturdays.

“In a series of emails both I, the mayor and the town clerk explained that regrettably the town council was unable to accede to this request.”

The deli owners are looking for places they can operate, and have already organised trading days at Docking Farmers’ Market and the Sculthorpe Aviator pub.

This is their third change in business model in just as many months, from a traditional cafe to a delivery service and now a mobile unit.

Mrs Katze said the pandemic would have a lasting effect on business. She said: “Coronavirus has changed our world and will continue to change it for a long time to come.”

Topic Tags:

