Deli back in business just a month after closure

PUBLISHED: 07:57 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 23 April 2020

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

Archant

Despite closing just over a month ago, one Norfolk deli is back in business.

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. ArchantOwners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

The Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham shut in March due to health issues for co-owner Alan Katze, and poor trade. But they are now relaunching the shop with a home delivery service.

The deli found it difficult to survive in the off season, combining a low level of sales, poor weather and coronavirus meant that the shop closure was inevitable for them.

Co-owner Naomi Katze said: “When we started to close the shop up, running stock down and clearing shelves, it was heartbreaking. We had put so much into our little deli, to see it vanishing around us was incredibly sad.”

The co-owners decided to give it another go, even though Mr Katze is still waiting for two new knees. He is struggling with pain so intense that he cannot walk on some days. But he wants to fight for the deli’s future.

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

You may also want to watch:

With some time to reflect on what did and did not work, and some financial assistant the shop is coming back, as soon as they are able to.

They were encouraged to give the deli another shot because of their passion for the shop. They also believe there is a demand for local, quality products that people want. They also want to help support their local customers as well as buying from small local businesses.

The deli will start trading with a delivery service, called “rainbow bags,” offering customers standard items they would expect to find in a deli, as well as sausage rolls, cakes and scones.

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. Archant

The service is something new for the couple, and they plan to roll with it in the first few weeks.

“No doubt it will cause us lots of hiccups along the way. We shall start small, make sure it works, before pushing it out further.”

Mrs Katze hopes the disappointment felt by the town’s folks after closure will encourage them to support them this time around.

“We can only hope that with the number of people that showed their sadness at our closure, hopefully now they realise that they must use it or lose it.”

Topic Tags:

