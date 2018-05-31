'Use it or lose it' - closing market town deli's message for shoppers

A market town deli which is closing down just six months after opening says customers need to be more supportive of local businesses - warning them to 'use it or lose it'.

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

In a Facebook post, the Rainbow Deli Norfolk, in Fakenham, confirmed that health issues for co-owner Alan Katze, 58, coupled with poor trade, has left the deli with no choice but to close.

In a joint statement, Alan and Naomi Katze said: 'You must support small, local, independent businesses. They need you, as much as you want them on your High Street.

'But you have to support them regularly; daily or even weekly. Once a month or every few months it's just not enough for a business to keep going.

'There's a rather flippant phrase that is used only too often, but rarely fulfilled, USE IT OR LOSE IT.'

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. Archant The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. Archant

The shop announced it will begin a sale immediately, with everything from fresh products, to anything standing in the shop being available to buy.

After an array of different careers including organising festivals, selling jewellery and running a village shop, they decided to open the Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham in September 2019.

They thanked all the people who had supported them, by visiting the deli every week, calling them 'fabulous people, who have been amazing, caring customers.'

The pair of them explained that they did look at everything they could do to stay open, but it was simply to difficult, they said: 'After many, many tears and discussions, it is with great sadness that we have to tell you that Rainbow Deli will be closing its doors for good.

'We have enjoyed our six months in Fakenham, but obviously health is paramount.

'With the downturn in trade, the business simply cannot afford to take on staff to cover his [Mr Katze's] absences, so sadly this is the only option.'

The deli endured a turbulent time in its short time in business, including an incident before Christmas where its window was smashed, but then repaired by the people who did the damage.

Mrs Katze has also previously spoken about opening the deli, which she called a 'dangerous decision'.