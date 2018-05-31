Search

Advanced search

'Use it or lose it' - closing market town deli's message for shoppers

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 March 2020

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

Archant

A market town deli which is closing down just six months after opening says customers need to be more supportive of local businesses - warning them to 'use it or lose it'.

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. ArchantOwners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

In a Facebook post, the Rainbow Deli Norfolk, in Fakenham, confirmed that health issues for co-owner Alan Katze, 58, coupled with poor trade, has left the deli with no choice but to close.

In a joint statement, Alan and Naomi Katze said: 'You must support small, local, independent businesses. They need you, as much as you want them on your High Street.

'But you have to support them regularly; daily or even weekly. Once a month or every few months it's just not enough for a business to keep going.

'There's a rather flippant phrase that is used only too often, but rarely fulfilled, USE IT OR LOSE IT.'

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. Archant

You may also want to watch:

The shop announced it will begin a sale immediately, with everything from fresh products, to anything standing in the shop being available to buy.

After an array of different careers including organising festivals, selling jewellery and running a village shop, they decided to open the Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham in September 2019.

They thanked all the people who had supported them, by visiting the deli every week, calling them 'fabulous people, who have been amazing, caring customers.'

The pair of them explained that they did look at everything they could do to stay open, but it was simply to difficult, they said: 'After many, many tears and discussions, it is with great sadness that we have to tell you that Rainbow Deli will be closing its doors for good.

'We have enjoyed our six months in Fakenham, but obviously health is paramount.

'With the downturn in trade, the business simply cannot afford to take on staff to cover his [Mr Katze's] absences, so sadly this is the only option.'

The deli endured a turbulent time in its short time in business, including an incident before Christmas where its window was smashed, but then repaired by the people who did the damage.

Mrs Katze has also previously spoken about opening the deli, which she called a 'dangerous decision'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Everyone can make a difference’ - Can a market town become plastic free?

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

First look at new Norfolk school

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Mum, 18, died in hospital, inquest hears

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Co-owner of new restaurant and bar hopes to bring people together

The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Everyone can make a difference’ - Can a market town become plastic free?

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

First look at new Norfolk school

Norfolk County Council's and NPS Group's proposed visuals for the new SEN school in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Mum, 18, died in hospital, inquest hears

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Co-owner of new restaurant and bar hopes to bring people together

The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Firms cough up £1.8m in charges for overrunning roadworks

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption around Market Avenue in Norwich city centre while road resurfacing takes place until March 11. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus: Public gatherings could be restricted as government sits poised to move to ‘delay phase’ of outbreak response

Picture posed by model to illustrate self-isolating measures. People with even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever could soon be asked to self-isolate as coronavirus continues to spread in the UK. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 10, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Isolation. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

‘Use it or lose it’ - closing market town deli’s message for shoppers

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

‘Daffodil drive’ - See the spectacular quarter-of-a-mile stretch of golden flora

David and Vance Taylor own and run Fieldview Farm, a B and B near Fakenham where their daffodil drive has become a spectacle. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

‘Everyone can make a difference’ - Can a market town become plastic free?

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer
Drive 24