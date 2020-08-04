Search

‘A labour of love’ - Former deli owners prepare to ‘go mobile’

PUBLISHED: 14:47 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 04 August 2020

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

Archant

The owners of a mobile deli have revealed how they are “learning as we go” as they prepare to launch a new service.

Naomi Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli working on the new trailer to travel around Norfolk. Picture: Naomi KatzeNaomi Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli working on the new trailer to travel around Norfolk. Picture: Naomi Katze

Naomi and Alan Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli are launching this Friday, August 7. The pair will be travelling across Norfolk selling fresh goods.

The couple, who used to own Rainbow Deli Norfolk on Upper Market Street, Fakenham, closed their shop on June 20 to run the mobile deli.

Mrs Katze described it as hectic, as they have renovated a trailer as well as continuing to run deli deliveries to people’s homes since closing the shop.

“The unit we stripped back to the shell, I’ve been getting instructions and nagging from Al,” she said.

The Rainbow Mobile Deli will travel across Norfolk. Picture: Naomi KatzeThe Rainbow Mobile Deli will travel across Norfolk. Picture: Naomi Katze

“I have also become a builder. I have had to build a new roof and replaced a lot of the floor, so it really is a labour of love.”

The shop closed due to poor trade and Mr Katze’s health concerns, as he is waiting on double knee surgery.

Mrs Katze said he is still struggling and is still waiting for news on the rescheduling of his operations.

Naomi Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli have renovated a trailer as well as continuing to run deli deliveries to people’s homes since closing the shop. Picture: Naomi KatzeNaomi Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli have renovated a trailer as well as continuing to run deli deliveries to people’s homes since closing the shop. Picture: Naomi Katze

Before moving out of their shop in the market town, the couple criticised Fakenham Town Council for not allowing them to operate the kiosk in the town’s market square on Saturdays.

Mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse said at the time that the council had to “regrettably” refuse the Katze’s request to trade at Market Square on Saturdays.

They have still offered the delivery service to people in the town on Friday, but this will stop as they will now be in Sculthorpe.

They will now offer deliveries on Wednesday and Saturday morning to Fakenham and the surrounding area.

Naomi Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli have renovated a trailer as well as continuing to run deli deliveries to people’s homes since closing the shop. Picture: Naomi KatzeNaomi Katze, co-owners of the Rainbow Mobile Deli have renovated a trailer as well as continuing to run deli deliveries to people’s homes since closing the shop. Picture: Naomi Katze

Despite the busy start to the new deli, the pair plan to take things slow in this new venture.

“The excitement for us ‘going mobile’ has been incredible, but if we build it slowly, hopefully getting it right as it progresses, then it will work well,” Mrs Katze said.

“It’s new to us too, so we all have to learn as we go, but it’s great to be able to bring some life to villages that currently don’t have a shop or the ability to have one.”

‘A labour of love’ - Former deli owners prepare to ‘go mobile’

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant