Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
One of only five Airbus Beluga XL planes ever made has been spotted flying over Norfolk.
The rare plane, which is used to transport parts of other aircraft, was spotted over Fakenham at around 1pm on Wednesday, September 22.
Shaped like a whale and even featuring a face, the giant planes which are based in Toulouse, make cargo flights to 11 destinations around Europe.
According to Flight Radar, the plane was making its way from Bremen, Germany to Chester, England.
The planes do not take passengers although the aircraft plays a part in the construction of many of the world's passenger planes by delivering new parts.
Rod Skeggs, who spotted the plane said: "I was at work and I looked up and saw it, and thought 'that's not the usual sort of plane that flies over us'.
"So I took a couple of shots and Googled it and found there was only five in the world."
