Norfolk beaches get England's first recycled litter picking stations

Catherine Leigh and Georgia Kossowicz from Norfolk Coast Partnership with the Brancaster beach litter picking station - Credit: Norfolk Coast Partnership

A pair of Norfolk beaches are the first in England to get litter picking stations made entirely of recycled rubbish.

Brancaster National Trust and Café Carmel in Bacton have taken delivery of the stations, created courtesy of the 2 Minute Foundation using beach litter.

They will enable locals and visitors to undertake a quick beach clean while visiting parts of the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Dale and Ellie Walker and their dog, Ponyo, with the new litter picking station at Café Carmel in Bacton - Credit: Norfolk Coast Partnership

Acquiring the stations - which encourage litter pickers to share their findings on social media - was made possible by a grant from the Norfolk Coast Partnership (NCP).

Catherine Leigh, community and education project adviser at NCP, said: "We’re really delighted that we have got the units, made fully of recycled material.

“Our coastal code asks that visitors use public waste bins or take their litter home, and we have noticed that more and more people are very careful about this.

"The sea is being choked by plastic, and every scrap that we can prevent going into it counts.”

The 2 Minute Foundation is a registered charity which it says is dedicated to cleaning up the planet "two minutes at a time".

Its new stations are the first of their kind to be rolled out in England, and were made by Reworked using beach litter picked up by 2 Minute's beach clean teams.

A litter picking station made using recycled litter at Brancaster beach - Credit: Norfolk Coast Partnership

The upcycled, reusable bags available to litter pickers were once abandoned tents before being transformed by Rooted Ocean, while Waterhaul created the litter pickers from ghost nets.

At Brancaster, the litter station was received by Georgia Kossowicz, programming and partnership officer with the Norfolk Coast National Trust.

She said: "Removing harmful plastics and litter from our beaches has never been more vital in protecting our planet.

"We have always been lucky to have support from our volunteers and local community who have taken part in many beach cleans, but to have something so visible as this is a great reminder for everyone."

Ellie Walker, from Café Carmel, added: "Protecting our planet is really important to us, and is one of the reasons our cafe-bar is vegan.

"We want to support our community by keeping our beaches and its wildlife clean and safe."

To support the NCP, visit norfolkcoastaonb.org.uk.