Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today

Published: 5:30 AM March 31, 2021

The Red Arrows could appear over parts of Norfolk - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Crane your necks to the sky and you might see a Red Arrow overhead today.

The aircrafts are set to soar over parts of Norfolk on March 31 and could signal the end of their winter training.

Normally they complete their winter training in mid-March, after then, the team usually moves overseas to a location with more predictable and settled weather to maximise flying hours and perfect the display for the forthcoming season.

They will start at Scampton, in Lincolnshire, flying around part of the country.

People in parts of mid and north Norfolk, including Burnham market and Fakenham, will want to pay attention between 10.40am and 11am as they roar over the region as they move from the top of Norfolk’s coast to Rickinghall.

There is no guarantee that we will get a sight, as the route may change due to weather or other requirements.