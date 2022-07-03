Market town bar submit plans for new historic sign

A popular market town bar has submitted plans to place a new sign in homage to its building’s past.

The Red Lion Lounge in Fakenham has put in plans to North Norfolk District Council to have a sign in the style of the former business which occupied the building in the past - the Red Lion Hotel.

According to the Fakenham and District Community Archive’s website, the hotel ran from the grade two listed building 1682 to 1974, before it was used as council offices from 1976 to September 2000.

It then became the Gallery Bistro Sports Bar, Restaurant and Coffee shop, before The Red Lion Lounge took over the premises in 2021.

According to the plans the sign is to be the size of the original as far as can be determined from historic photographs and from inspection of the discolouration of the brickwork.

To view the application, go to the NNDC planning portal and look up reference number LA/22/1524.