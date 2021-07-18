Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:43 AM July 18, 2021   
Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth on show at the Reepham Classic Car Festival. Pict

Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth at a previous Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festival. The event has been cancelled for 2021. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Uncertainty around coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of a classic car and bike show for the second year in a row. 

Hugh Ivins, a member of Reepham Classic Car and Bike Show's organising committee, said safety was the key consideration in cancelling the show, due to be held in September.  

Mr Ivins said the decision was made "following the recent government announcements regarding the Covid-19 requirements for holding public events in enclosed spaces, and significant medical concerns that the lifting of restrictions would result in the spread of the virus."

The festival was founded in 2014 by Peter Fitzjohn, who died last year. It normally draws hundreds of classic vehicles and thousands of visitors to the town's Market Square. 

Mr Irvins added: "The organising team are keen to repeat the success of earlier shows. In September 2022 [we] have decided to present a Peter Fitzjohn trophy in his memory for best car in show. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year."


You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sacha Beales, owner of Drip Drop Bake Stop.

From Facebook to market favourite - the rise of Drip Drop Bake Stop

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Fakenham Medical Practice where the vaccine centre is located. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeboat crew to the rescue for vaccine roll-out

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A concrete bin in Millennium Park appears to have been damaged after being found by the council’s groundsmen

Fakenham park hit by vandalism again

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Catherine Beane (centre) owner of The Rampant Horse Inn, with her two sons Ben & Riley.

'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus