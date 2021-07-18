Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid

Published: 11:43 AM July 18, 2021

Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth at a previous Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festival. The event has been cancelled for 2021. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Uncertainty around coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of a classic car and bike show for the second year in a row.

Hugh Ivins, a member of Reepham Classic Car and Bike Show's organising committee, said safety was the key consideration in cancelling the show, due to be held in September.

Mr Ivins said the decision was made "following the recent government announcements regarding the Covid-19 requirements for holding public events in enclosed spaces, and significant medical concerns that the lifting of restrictions would result in the spread of the virus."

The festival was founded in 2014 by Peter Fitzjohn, who died last year. It normally draws hundreds of classic vehicles and thousands of visitors to the town's Market Square.

Mr Irvins added: "The organising team are keen to repeat the success of earlier shows. In September 2022 [we] have decided to present a Peter Fitzjohn trophy in his memory for best car in show. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year."



