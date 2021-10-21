Plans for Fakenham remembrance services announced

Published: 12:07 PM October 21, 2021

The Fakeham War Memorial decorated with handcrafted poppies to mark a century since the Armistice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

Plans have been announced for the remembrance service in Fakenham this year.

The parade and act of remembrance will take place on November 14 at 2.45pm, as people will meet to pay their respect to those who lost their lives serving their country.

The parade is set to meet at 2.15pm at Queen Road car park and march through the town to the Market Place for the service.

Crowds gathered in Fakenham on Remembrance Day. Picture: Joshua Bates. - Credit: Archant

The parade will fall out on the square and not process into the Church. Also that due to the retirement of Fakenham's rector, the event will be led by captain Adrian Allen of the Salvation Army.

The town council have announced that there will also be a full road closure of the Market Place and Norwich Street, the same measures as market day.

If any vehicles are in the Market Place at 2.15pm they will be unable to be moved due to the road closure and for the safety of the public.

The Town Council will mark Armistice Day on November 11 with a short ceremony at the war memorial at 11am.