Search

Advanced search

Station cafe reopens with new owner and ‘keep it local’ ethos

PUBLISHED: 17:02 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 18 August 2020

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Archant

A cafe on a popular walking and cycling route has reopened under new owners, and with a fresh lay-out for its outdoor tables.

Cake is back on the menu at Reepham Station Cafe, which has just reopened. Picture: Reepham Station CafeCake is back on the menu at Reepham Station Cafe, which has just reopened. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

The Reepham Station Cafe, which closed last month after 25 years, is once again in operation in its historic location along the Marriott’s Way.

Simon Chipperfield, who runs a number of other business around the town including the Norfolk Farm Shop, is the new owner, and George Wright and Lily Wade are running the cafe day to day.

Mr Chipperfield, 41, said he was thrilled to be part of this new chapter in the cafe’s history.

He said: “The space is what it always has been, but previously a lot of what happened was out the front of the building.

“We’ve now brought benches along the platform side and we’re using a garden space on the platform side as well.

“We’re really happy with how it’s going, and Marriott’s Way is a huge pull for everyone.”

You may also want to watch:

The cafe had its ‘soft opening’ on Tuesday (August 18), and Mr Chipperfield said they would look to expand opening times next month.

He said plans for the future included hosting themed events, such as vintage car days, but much depends on the situation with Covid-19 and how social distancing guidelines develop.

“We’ve also got rooms we hope to be able to use for small private functions in the future,” he said.

Mr Chipperfield said the cafe would have a strong Norfolk ethos.

He said: “It’s all about keeping it local, but attracting enough people to make it pay.

“George and Lily are local, and George used to run the Kings Arms in Reepham at one time.”

Mr Chipperfield said the cafe would be open 10am-4pm for the rest of August, and in September they would look to extend that to 8.30am-4pm, probably offering a breakfast menu.

He said they also planned to have pizza nights, but at the moment their menu consisted of cakes, sausage rolls, pasties and pastries, and other light lunch items.

The cafe, which first opened in the Victorian station house back in the mid-90s, is well-known for its picturesque conservatory which runs alongside Marriott’s Way - a former railway line for passengers travelling between Aylsham and Norwich.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Calls for dog toy to be shelved to protect Norfolk seals

Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring which have yet to be caught as of July 24, 2019 Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals

Station cafe reopens with new owner and ‘keep it local’ ethos

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Intruder left empty-handed after break-in

Police are appealing for information after attempted burglary in Brisley. Picture: James Bass

‘Black water everywhere’: Woman fights back tears as floods hit her home

Angeline Connolly in her front room which was flooded after torrential rain in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Calls for dog toy to be shelved to protect Norfolk seals

Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring which have yet to be caught as of July 24, 2019 Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals

Station cafe reopens with new owner and ‘keep it local’ ethos

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Intruder left empty-handed after break-in

Police are appealing for information after attempted burglary in Brisley. Picture: James Bass

‘Black water everywhere’: Woman fights back tears as floods hit her home

Angeline Connolly in her front room which was flooded after torrential rain in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Station cafe reopens with new owner and ‘keep it local’ ethos

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Arts festival in distinctive round tower to go ahead

Andrews Church at Great Ryburgh. Picture: Submitted

Gressenhall Farm Diary: Why the farm use Suffolk Punch heavy horses

Suffolk Punch horses working the fields at Gressenhall. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Young people in district share letters with elderly in ‘Project Smile’

Young people in Breckland have shared hundreds of letters, pictures and cards with care home residents in an effort to make them smile. Picture: YAB

Tesco stores to hold extra food collections

Tesco supermarket will be holding extra food collections in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pic: Archant