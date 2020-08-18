Station cafe reopens with new owner and ‘keep it local’ ethos

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe Archant

A cafe on a popular walking and cycling route has reopened under new owners, and with a fresh lay-out for its outdoor tables.

Cake is back on the menu at Reepham Station Cafe, which has just reopened. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe Cake is back on the menu at Reepham Station Cafe, which has just reopened. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

The Reepham Station Cafe, which closed last month after 25 years, is once again in operation in its historic location along the Marriott’s Way.

Simon Chipperfield, who runs a number of other business around the town including the Norfolk Farm Shop, is the new owner, and George Wright and Lily Wade are running the cafe day to day.

Mr Chipperfield, 41, said he was thrilled to be part of this new chapter in the cafe’s history.

He said: “The space is what it always has been, but previously a lot of what happened was out the front of the building.

“We’ve now brought benches along the platform side and we’re using a garden space on the platform side as well.

“We’re really happy with how it’s going, and Marriott’s Way is a huge pull for everyone.”

The cafe had its ‘soft opening’ on Tuesday (August 18), and Mr Chipperfield said they would look to expand opening times next month.

He said plans for the future included hosting themed events, such as vintage car days, but much depends on the situation with Covid-19 and how social distancing guidelines develop.

“We’ve also got rooms we hope to be able to use for small private functions in the future,” he said.

Mr Chipperfield said the cafe would have a strong Norfolk ethos.

He said: “It’s all about keeping it local, but attracting enough people to make it pay.

“George and Lily are local, and George used to run the Kings Arms in Reepham at one time.”

Mr Chipperfield said the cafe would be open 10am-4pm for the rest of August, and in September they would look to extend that to 8.30am-4pm, probably offering a breakfast menu.

He said they also planned to have pizza nights, but at the moment their menu consisted of cakes, sausage rolls, pasties and pastries, and other light lunch items.

The cafe, which first opened in the Victorian station house back in the mid-90s, is well-known for its picturesque conservatory which runs alongside Marriott’s Way - a former railway line for passengers travelling between Aylsham and Norwich.