Valencian hound goes missing after just one week with new owner

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week.

A dog lover whose new pet arrived just a week ago has been putting up posters appealing for help in finding her after she went missing.

Poster for missing dog.

Sue Walker ordered the rescue dog from a website in Spain and it arrived at her home in North Creake, near Fakenham, last week.

But it escaped from her garden after the gate was left open at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 13.

The dog was seen at the gravel pits at the CITB in Bircham, about seven miles away, on Sunday, June 14 and again on Monday, June 15.

And Ms Walker has been desperately driving around the area putting up missing posters.

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week.

The 65-year-old, who is a shopworker in Wells-next-the-Sea, said: “Her name in the pound in Spain was Alexandra but she won’t answer to that. We did not have time to give her a name.

“The dog is a large tan and white collie, known as a Valencian hound. She’s about three-years-old and travelled with 19 other dogs from Valencia to the UK.

“I got her from the Hope for Podencos website, which lists rescued dogs for adoption. I used to live in Spain and I brought six of these dogs to England with me when I moved back.

“My last one died recently so, with this one going missing, I’ve now lost two dogs in a couple of months.”

She said there was something about this dog that appealed to her.

She added: “She was dumped when she was 12-months-old and pregnant, and gave birth to six puppies in a ditch. I wanted to give her a better life,

“I’m distraught. She’d only been with us for a week. Please help.”