Search

Advanced search

Valencian hound goes missing after just one week with new owner

PUBLISHED: 09:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 16 June 2020

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue Walker

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue Walker

Archant

A dog lover whose new pet arrived just a week ago has been putting up posters appealing for help in finding her after she went missing.

Poster for missing dog. Pictures: Sue WalkerPoster for missing dog. Pictures: Sue Walker

Sue Walker ordered the rescue dog from a website in Spain and it arrived at her home in North Creake, near Fakenham, last week.

But it escaped from her garden after the gate was left open at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 13.

The dog was seen at the gravel pits at the CITB in Bircham, about seven miles away, on Sunday, June 14 and again on Monday, June 15.

And Ms Walker has been desperately driving around the area putting up missing posters.

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue WalkerDog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue Walker

The 65-year-old, who is a shopworker in Wells-next-the-Sea, said: “Her name in the pound in Spain was Alexandra but she won’t answer to that. We did not have time to give her a name.

You may also want to watch:

“The dog is a large tan and white collie, known as a Valencian hound. She’s about three-years-old and travelled with 19 other dogs from Valencia to the UK.

“I got her from the Hope for Podencos website, which lists rescued dogs for adoption. I used to live in Spain and I brought six of these dogs to England with me when I moved back.

“My last one died recently so, with this one going missing, I’ve now lost two dogs in a couple of months.”

She said there was something about this dog that appealed to her.

She added: “She was dumped when she was 12-months-old and pregnant, and gave birth to six puppies in a ditch. I wanted to give her a better life,

“I’m distraught. She’d only been with us for a week. Please help.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Valencian hound goes missing after just one week with new owner

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue Walker

Traders reflect on first day back after lockdown

People out in Fakenham as lockdown eases. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Pensthorpe announces date for reopening

Bill and Deb Jordan, who run Pensthorpe. It has announced it is reopening. This picture was taken before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Three new coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Valencian hound goes missing after just one week with new owner

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue Walker

Traders reflect on first day back after lockdown

People out in Fakenham as lockdown eases. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Pensthorpe announces date for reopening

Bill and Deb Jordan, who run Pensthorpe. It has announced it is reopening. This picture was taken before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Three new coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

More than 60,000 foodies from around the globe watch Norfolk’s first virtual food festival

Local chefs and the best produce Norfolk has to offer took centre stage at the first Norfolk Virtual Food Festival. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Valencian hound goes missing after just one week with new owner

Dog owner is appealing for help after her new pet went missing after just one week. Picture: Sue Walker

Inside the social distancing church

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three new coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24