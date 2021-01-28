Reminder for pet owners to put dog mess in correct bin
A man has reminded people to put their pet's mess in the correct bin after dog waste bags appeared in his garden waste bin - and were then left on his drive.
Paul Carpenter from Fakenham awoke last Friday to see two plastic bags poking out of his bin. After the bin men came, he saw the bags left on his driveway.
According to council protocol, if a bin is ‘contaminated’ a tag is left on it saying why they did not take the waste.
“I was grateful that they actually did empty my bin,” he said.
“Whoever it was, did the correct thing in picking it up and bagging it, but they should take it home with them, or put it in a poo bin along the way somewhere.”
North Norfolk District Council recently installed new signs in the town reminding people to pick up their dog’s mess, after they said there was an increase in dog fouling.
The council say the signage is working well, with a significant reduction in cases since their arrival.
Mr Carpenter said he has seen a drop in fouling near his home.