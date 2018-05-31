'I don't think Fakenham can cope' - residents' fears over new housing estate

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell Archant

Residents of a Norfolk town believe their town's infrastructure cannot cope with a new housing estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lovell Homes is building 78 houses on Rudham Stile Lane in Fakenham, but neighbours living nearby have concerns about how the homes could affect the town.

North Norfolk District Council's Local Plan proposes up to 11,000 new homes across the region, including 2,300 affordable homes.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "I am disgusted by the council's decision to let them build now. They should have waited until the development of the roads and paths were finished.

"I don't think Fakenham can cope, I am worried about the GPs and the schools. I would rather be looking at the old chicken farm."

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

MORE: 15 affordable homes to be built on agricultural land despite objections

You may also want to watch:

Peter Boggis, a retired maintenance engineer believes Fakenham needs the housing but has fears over traffic congestion.

The 72-year-old said: "I think the whole country needs housing. I haven't got a problem with the houses, my issue is the traffic it could cause. The traffic is already bad on the road.

Lovell's sign for its Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell Lovell's sign for its Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

"I wrote to the council pointing out the problems with the pavement and the road. I'm not opposed to it, as long as the improvements to paths and roads are in place."

Retired tradesman Tony Bubbear, 73, echoed these concerns, saying: "There is enough traffic on this road with the school. They shouldn't have started this until the new road was built."

The Lovell housing estate is next to a field owned by Trinity College Cambridge, who are hoping to build 900 houses on the site.

Fakenham Town Councillor, George Acheson said: "Fakenham Town Council has expressed its concerns about the GP service being overwhelmed by the Trinity development but Fakenham Medical Practice's view is that it can cope. The traffic needs sorting, that's why FTC insists on the new footpath."

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: "There are lots of measures that are considered within the development process to ensure that the local area is equipped to deal with new residents.

"There is a high demand for homes across the region and it's important that we provide suitable housing that is appropriate and sensitive to the existing community."