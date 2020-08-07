Search

32ft pleasure boat with two people on board towed to safety after losing steering

PUBLISHED: 17:39 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 07 August 2020

The RNLI all-weather lifeboat assiting the casualty vessel in Wells . Picture: RNLI

A Norfolk lifeboat crew was called into action after a 32ft pleasure boat had lost steering.

The crew at Wells were called just after 11am on Friday, August 7 to assist the boat carrying two people near Scolt Head Island between Brancaster and Wells.

The boat was in danger of running aground, meaning there was not deep enough water to float the vessel.

They arrived on scene at 11.35am and started to tow the vessel back to the safety of Wells Harbour.

The timing was of the essence as the tide was turning.

The lifeboat arrived back at the fairway at 12.20pm. The volunteer crew carefully navigated into the harbour channel toward the boathouse.

At 12.43pm the rescued boat was safely secured alongside the outer harbour pontoon.

Neither person was injured and the lifeboat returned to the boathouse and was refuelled and ready again for service at 2pm.

