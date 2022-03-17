Plea for volunteers ahead of town's new lifeboat station opening

RNLI Wells is holding a recruitment afternoon for a number of different volunteering roles at the new station opening in Autumn this year. - Credit: RNLI/Mark Frary

Wells is calling on local people to help volunteer ahead of its new lifeboat station opening.

RNLI Wells is holding a recruitment afternoon on March 26 at the town’s sailing club, for anyone who might consider volunteering in a number of different roles ahead of the new station opening in Autumn this year.

The new volunteer roles include shop manager/co-ordinator, lifeboat visits officer, shop volunteers and lifeboat visit team members.

The afternoon will include a presentation explaining the different roles and what it is like to be an RNLI volunteer.

If you are considering attending the recruitment afternoon you can email admin@wellslifeboat.org to express your interest.

If you are unable to attend, you will find more information and details of how to apply at www.wellslifeboat.org/events.htm

The Wells Sailing Club can be found at East Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1LE.