Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Plea for volunteers ahead of town's new lifeboat station opening

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:36 AM March 17, 2022
The new Wells lifeboat station, currently under construction at the end of Beach Road.

RNLI Wells is holding a recruitment afternoon for a number of different volunteering roles at the new station opening in Autumn this year. - Credit: RNLI/Mark Frary

Wells is calling on local people to help volunteer ahead of its new lifeboat station opening.

RNLI Wells is holding a recruitment afternoon on March 26 at the town’s sailing club, for anyone who might consider volunteering in a number of different roles ahead of the new station opening in Autumn this year.

The new volunteer roles include shop manager/co-ordinator, lifeboat visits officer, shop volunteers and lifeboat visit team members.

The afternoon will include a presentation explaining the different roles and what it is like to be an RNLI volunteer.

If you are considering attending the recruitment afternoon you can email admin@wellslifeboat.org to express your interest.

If you are unable to attend, you will find more information and details of how to apply at www.wellslifeboat.org/events.htm

The Wells Sailing Club can be found at East Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1LE.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

92-year-old Betty Emmerson celebrate her birthday on March 6 at Frenchs Fish & Chips in Wells.

Chippy helps 92-year-old with birthday bucket list private dining

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The plans for the ‘Fakenham Urban Extension’, will see 950 new homes built in the town.

Major cash contribution will help deliver over 160 affordable homes

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Mill Road in Wells, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Drivers warned of delays on A149 due to roadworks

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Julian Smith, site manager of Ploeger UK on Holt Road in Fakenham

Farming | Gallery

'Fakenham's best-kept secret' - inside town's huge harvester factory

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon