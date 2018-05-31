Search

Road blocked after driver's car ends up in ditch

PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 08 January 2020

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant

A driver suffered minor injuries when their car ended up in a ditch.

It happened in Wells Road, Warham, near Wells, at about 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 7.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a red Skoda Fabia which ended up in at ditch at 7.45pm in Wells Road. This caused delays as the road was blocked from around the time of the accident and cleared by around 10pm.

"The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital."

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "One appliance from Wells assisted the police with a road traffic collision. The crew made the vehicle safe and assisted with trauma care."

