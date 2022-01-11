Rotary club has late Christmas present for Fakenham charity

A Norfolk rotary club will deliver a late Christmas present to a community charity following festive fundraising.

Fakenham and District Rotary Club raised £1,177 through its Christmas prize draw, topping it up to £1500, all in support of First Focus, a community charity that provides a number of invaluable services to the town.

The club raised funds for the group, who've been through some finical difficulties over the last year.

Gordon Turner, vice-president of the rotary club, said: “I think the club in the town is well known for helping local charities out for many years, and this is just a continuation of the work we look to do every year.

“Last year we did a similar thing for Heritage House in Wells.

“With the problems First Focus have been facing, we are very pleased to offer them some help.”

The team will present the funds to the charity at their next meeting on January 19.