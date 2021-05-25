Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lottery players offered free access to reserve

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:52 PM May 25, 2021   
The RSPB is offering free admission to its reserves to help us get some badly-needed fresh air Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Players in the National Lottery will be able to take their families to a north Norfolk beauty spot for free next month. 

The RSPB Titchwell Marsh nature reserve is offering National Lottery players free entry for up to two adults and three children from Saturday, June 5 to Sunday, June 13, as part of lottery’s open week celebrations. 

The nature reserve is one of hundreds of venues and visitor attractions supported by the National Lottery.

Lucy Ferrer, the reserve's operations manager, said: "We’re immensely grateful for the lottery funding opportunities that have supported us through this past difficult year and also through previous projects.

"RSPB Titchwell Marsh nature reserve is the happy place of many people and we hope National Lottery players will come along to see the fantastic facilities and nature conservation work they have contributed towards here. "This is a great chance to explore our trails and discover the wonderful wildlife that lives here."



