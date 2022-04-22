Steering wheel from crashed Cold War plane sells for four figures

Christopher Woods, from James and Sons in Fakenham holding the Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A Norfolk valuer was left amazed after the steering wheel of a crashed plane sold for four figures at auction.

Christopher Woods, from James & Sons in Fakenham, sold the Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress, which was saved from a crash site just outside Dunton Patch, for £2,100 back in February.

Mr Woods, who was in the room for the auction, said he couldn’t believe it: “I was amazed by how much it sold for.

The Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress was saved from a crash site at Dunton Patch, near Fakenham, during the Cold War - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I did not expect it to make that much, and it is so nice when it goes above the expectation.”

Mr Woods said in January that he hoped the wheel would be sold to someone with a passion for aircraft memorabilia, and much to his relief, that wish came true.

The rare items continue at the Fakenham auctioneers, as they revealed they have come into possession of two ejector seats of another aircraft, which will also go under the hammer.