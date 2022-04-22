Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Steering wheel from crashed Cold War plane sells for four figures

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:40 PM April 22, 2022
Christopher Woods, from James and Sons in Fakenham holding the Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress.

Christopher Woods, from James and Sons in Fakenham holding the Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A Norfolk valuer was left amazed after the steering wheel of a crashed plane sold for four figures at auction. 

Christopher Woods, from James & Sons in Fakenham, sold the Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress, which was saved from a crash site just outside Dunton Patch, for £2,100 back in February. 

Mr Woods, who was in the room for the auction, said he couldn’t believe it: “I was amazed by how much it sold for.

The Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress

The Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress was saved from a crash site at Dunton Patch, near Fakenham, during the Cold War - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I did not expect it to make that much, and it is so nice when it goes above the expectation.”

Mr Woods said in January that he hoped the wheel would be sold to someone with a passion for aircraft memorabilia, and much to his relief, that wish came true. 

The rare items continue at the Fakenham auctioneers, as they revealed they have come into possession of two ejector seats of another aircraft, which will also go under the hammer.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Joy and Dennis Parsons celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary at their home in Stibbard.

'We've done everything together' - Dennis and Joys' 65 years of marriage

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Stewart Hodgson, with his wife Kelly-Ann and daughter Ebony at Big G's Diner.

Son names food van after late father to 'carry his name on'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist in his 70s has died in a crash in Colkirk

Norfolk Live News

Motorcyclist in his 70s dies in crash near Fakenham

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A proud mum: Deborah Youngs has been described as a "courageous, funny, no-nonsense, beautiful, and kind woman"

Obituary

Obituary: Thousands raised after mum dies from ovarian cancer aged 54

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon