Charity believes pandemic reflection behind increased donations
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
A charity believes the pandemic has given people the chance to reflect more on their community and led to an increase in donations.
Adrian Allen, Salvation Army’s corps officer for Fakenham, saw a 70pc increase in generosity for their toys and tins appeal, as well as an increase in donations to the Mid-Norfolk food bank, which they offer their hall on Oak Street for.
Mr Allen believes Fakenham has looked inwards to see what support they can offer on their doorstep.
“I think people have seen the need more than in the past,” he said.
“It's not that they were blind to it, but because they were busy with other things.
“I think this pandemic has given us time to stop, take stock and reflect on what's going on in our own lives and in the lives around us and act in a way that we would want people to treat us.
You may also want to watch:
“I can imagine that the need will still be there once the restrictions have been relaxed, the need was there before coronavirus, and the need will be thereafter.
“Maybe even more because of the impact, it's had on families and communities in this area.”
Most Read
- 1 Daughter pays tribute to game-keeper father after charity fundraiser
- 2 Up to a fifth of waste in Norfolk's recycling bins ends up being burned
- 3 Driver caused £13k damage to home after crashing into pole
- 4 Project launched to help dog owners escape domestic abuse
- 5 Hopes to avoid another town tragedy as defibrillators installed
- 6 'Supply' means 10,000 fewer Covid jabs given in Norfolk last week
- 7 'It breaks my heart' - is more litter being dumped during lockdown?
- 8 Police step up investigation into rape of teenager near railway track
- 9 'Sticking to the rules' - People praised for keeping covid rates down
- 10 Ex-councillor defends building work after being removed from position
The hall, which is open for two hours on a Monday and Thursday for the foodbank, is the only thing they are currently hosting, with shops and services such as their coffee morning stopped with restrictions in place.
Mr Allen is looking forward to opening back up once measures on social distancing drop, which is hoped for June if the roadmap is kept to.
He hopes he can then talk to the community to see what their needs are. However, he fears there might be a different sort of pandemic to deal with.
“There will be another pandemic afterwards of loneliness and isolation,” he said.
“For us, we need to provide opportunities for people to come and be together. I think that this is something that's been endemic in the last 20/30 years, you've seen groups that have just reduced because people meeting other people in organised settings as we have here at the Salvation Army has reduced.
“I think this pandemic shows that we need to have those opportunities to come together and to be.”