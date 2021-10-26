Organiser of new community groups encourages people to come along

Published: 2:01 PM October 26, 2021

The organiser of two new community groups has encouraged people to give them a try.

The Salvation Army in Fakenham set up Parent Pitstop and Fakenham Friendship Group, held at their church on Oak Street, to bring people together.

It is pleased with the reaction so far, but stressed that anyone is welcome.

Captain Adrian Allen, corps officer, said: “If you want to meet other people and spend time in a different environment, you are welcome to come along.

“As we move forward through the pandemic, we can meet one another again. We’re made to be in a community and not be isolated.

“One person said it was perfect timing, while another said it was lovely just to get out of the house.”

Anyone attending the groups will be able to relax with puzzles and board games, but Cpt Allen does not want either event to be too structured.

The Parent Pitstop and Fakenham Friendship Group are held on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm respectively.