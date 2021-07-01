Charity shop manager in plea for fly-tipping at store to stop

Published: 7:32 PM July 1, 2021

Lorraine Potter, manager of the Salvation Army’s furniture shop on Holt road is asking people not to leave items outside the shop after she is having to spend money to take items up to the dump, which could be used to feed those in need. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The manager of a Fakenham charity shop is pleading with people not to fly-tip items outside their premises as the cost of removing them is affecting its work in the community.

Lorraine Potter is the manager of the Salvation Army’s furniture shop on Holt road. The 60-year-old is asking people not to leave items outside the shop as they are either overstocked or unsellable.

She is having to spend money to take items up to the dump, which could be used to feed those in need.

She took to Facebook on June 28 after arriving at work and finding another TV stand on her doorstep.

Lorraine Potter, manager of the Salvation Army’s furniture shop on Holt road. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It’s very frustrating. I put the notice up because I don't want it to get any worse," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"I don't want to discourage anybody from donating, that's what we're about, we're about helping the community and we are the peak of the recycling system. My customers are some of the best in the world. They’re fabulous, and without them donating, we wouldn’t be here”

She said the problem has been trickling over the years, in the past four weeks she had only two items left by the front door, both being television stands.

The sign outside The Salvation Army Furniture Store, warning people not to leave goods outside the shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

They are not accepting anymore because of the seven already in stock at the store.

There are also additional costs, by going to pick up potential items, which are wrongly described and not suitable for sale.

While it might be a low figure of items either left or unsellable, it has huge ramifications on their finances with the cost of hiring vans to complete the work.

She believes that by knowing the damage it can cause, that people will stop doing it.

The Salvation Army Furniture Store on Holt Road in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“If every item costs us £25 to get rid of, by hiring someone in a van to take it away, I've got to sell quite a lot of things before I'm providing hot meals for anybody, or services to the local community.

“We're not a corporate company, this money is going to help the community. So, people leaving stuff need to know that.

“I don't think people would do it if they knew it was costing us money, I'd like to believe in human nature.

"All I want to do is as much as I can for the local community.”

The Salvation Army's other charity shop in Fakenham, on Oak Street, also had fly-tipping hit their bottom line earlier this year.

TV stands are one of the items the shop is no longer accepting, due to having seven already in stock. - Credit: Aaron McMillan



