Fakenham Times > News

'An honour' - Salvation Army officer helps market town to remember

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:20 PM November 11, 2021
Adrian Allen, corps officer at Fakenham’s Salvation Army,  finished off the town council led remembrance service in the town.

A Salvation Army officer has called helping during a remembrance service in his town "an honour".

Adrian Allen, corps officer at Fakenham’s Salvation Army, finished off the town council led service in the town. The Salvation Army branch is currently without a Rector following Francis Mason’s retirement earlier this year and Captain Allen led the service at the town’s war memorial on November 11.

Captain Allen said a large gathering of people came to remember those who had lost their lives in conflict, and the nation came to a halt in the two-minute silence at 11am.

The war memorial in Fakenham.

“It was an honour and a privilege. We are called to the church and the community, and to be involved in such an event is such an honour for me,” he said.

“The silence was palpable, it was completely silent, you couldn’t hear an engine or anything during it.”

Captain Allen will be back in the town for the Remembrance Sunday service, the parade and service will take place on November 14 at 2.45pm at the war memorial in The Square.

