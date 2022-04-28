Nature reserve introduced Eurasian beavers to the River Wensum

One of eurasian beavers at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve - swimming in the River Wensum - Credit: Jacob Kenworthy

A Norfolk nature reserve has enlisted the services of two new helpers to clean up its local river - a pair of beavers.

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve released a pair of Eurasian beavers into an enclosure on Thursday, April 21, as part of the Sculthorpe Recovery, Biodiversity Gain and Flood Diversion Project.

Nigel Middleton Conservation Officer at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve released the beavers on April 21 - Credit: Jacob Kenworthy

The project will examine the effects that beavers have on the biodiversity of the landscape, which will be closely studied over the next five years.

The site offers the perfect habitat for the mammals, with woodland, wetland and fen, together with a system of channels and flowing water.

A spokesman for Sculthorpe Moor said: “Beavers are natural ecosystem engineers and can not only reduce downstream flooding, but can clean water, reduce silt pollution and increase water retention - all of which increases biodiversity.

“The large area of wetland already at Sculthorpe, and new habitats which the beavers will create, also store carbon to help with climate change."

One of eurasian beavers at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve - on the banks of the River Wensum - Credit: Jacob Kenworthy

The project has been made possible by a grant of £247,000 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (DEFRA) Green Recovery Challenge Fund, as well as donations totalling £27,500 from the public.

Staff at Sculthorpe Moor, along with volunteers and contractors, have worked countless hours planning and preparing for the animals' arrival.

They worked together to construct the enclosure, which is surrounded by 2km of fencing, a new hide, silt traps and artificial beaver lodges.

The male beaver was caught directly in Scotland by Roisin Campbell-Palmer of the Beaver Trust, and was a wild creature removed from a conflict site under licence.

Health screening was carried out using facilities at the Five Sisters Zoo near Edinburgh. He is estimated to be between two and four years old.

Meanwhile, the female beaver was the oldest daughter from a pair which were trapped and removed from a Scottish conflict site four years ago by the trust.

The three-year-old has not bred before, having come from a project run by Cath Bashforth from Forestry England in Yorkshire.

She was temporarily held for two weeks at Flamingo Land Resort, also in Yorkshire, which has donated captive care costs.