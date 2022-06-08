Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Electric all terrain vehicle to help nature reserve meet 'green goals'

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:15 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 3:46 PM June 8, 2022
The electric vehicle at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve was funded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s initiative

The electric vehicle at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve was funded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s initiative - Credit: Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve

A Norfolk nature reserve is powering up in the battle to tackle carbon emissions as it takes on a new state-of-the-art all terrain vehicle.

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve has been awarded funding to help with some of its green goals - helping to provide them with two electric strimmers, and an all-terrain electric vehicle, to help at the reserve.

The grant was awarded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s ‘Road to Net Zero’ initiative, which shared monies from the Community Renewal Fund.

The vehicle was supplied by Watton-based Electric Wheels.

Applicants were invited to submit requests for funds to reduce carbon emissions in the running of their businesses.

The rechargeable off-road vehicle was successful because of the carbon emissions based on the annual mileage and usage of petrol from 1.4 tonnes to 0.3 tonnes.

This vehicle is already a highly practical tool on the reserve, and the silent operation of the vehicle also means that wildlife (and visitors) on the reserve are not disturbed by the noise of the motor.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Robert Smith, harbourmaster in Wells has expressed his disappointment after cancelling the Jubilee beacon event on June 2

Town cancels Jubilee beacon lighting over safety fears

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A 'royal family' enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fakenham

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

'Really busy' - Thousands enjoy town centre jubilee street party

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Louisa and Scarlet Harrison, age 5, during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Sutton and La

Queen's Jubilee: The big events in the Fakenham and Wells area

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The former chair of Weasenham Parish Council, Anna Coke

'My own health is suffering' - Entire parish council resigns

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon