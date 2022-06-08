Electric all terrain vehicle to help nature reserve meet 'green goals'

The electric vehicle at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve was funded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s initiative - Credit: Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve

A Norfolk nature reserve is powering up in the battle to tackle carbon emissions as it takes on a new state-of-the-art all terrain vehicle.

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve has been awarded funding to help with some of its green goals - helping to provide them with two electric strimmers, and an all-terrain electric vehicle, to help at the reserve.

The grant was awarded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s ‘Road to Net Zero’ initiative, which shared monies from the Community Renewal Fund.

The vehicle was supplied by Watton-based Electric Wheels.

Applicants were invited to submit requests for funds to reduce carbon emissions in the running of their businesses.

The rechargeable off-road vehicle was successful because of the carbon emissions based on the annual mileage and usage of petrol from 1.4 tonnes to 0.3 tonnes.

This vehicle is already a highly practical tool on the reserve, and the silent operation of the vehicle also means that wildlife (and visitors) on the reserve are not disturbed by the noise of the motor.