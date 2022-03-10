Queen's visit sparks surge in interest for heritage centre

Ian Brown, who runs RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre (RSHC), said he was humbled and honoured after taking the Queen on a personal guided tour - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman /RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

The curator of an RAF museum said a visit from the Queen has put it on the map.

Ian Brown, who runs the Sculthorpe RAF heritage centre was treated to a private visit from Her Majesty back in February.

Mr Brown, who opened the centre in 2019, said the next open day following the visit brought 200 people to visit, along with Radio Norfolk.

The post of the visit on Facebook reached 115,000 and was shared 300 times.

Ian Brown, who runs RAF Sculthorpe heritage centre, said The Queen recalled the Hunstanton tidal flood of 1953 - Credit: Kevin J. Osman /RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

The centre, which is looking for its own building this year, said the visit highlights the importance of the centre.

“It certainly put us on the map,” Mr Brown said.

“Because it was a private visit and not official, this had pleased us greatly as it meant Her Majesty wanted to come and visit us at the heritage centre.

“We are looking for our own building this year and will need help to achieve this, but the visit by HM highlights how important Sculthorpe was.”