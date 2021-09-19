Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:51 AM September 19, 2021   
Fire crews were called to a flat fire in Wymondham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire crews attended a fire in a Fakenham housing estate overnight - Credit: Archant

Seven fire engines attended a blaze at a residential building in Pudding Norton overnight. 

Crews were sent to the fire in the Green Lane estate at 4am on Sunday morning.

According to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue log firefighters wore breathing apparatus while using main hose reel jets, supplemented by a hydrant supply to extinguish the blaze. 

A stop call was made just after 6am.

Appliances from Fakenham, Wells, Holt, Swaffham, Reepham, Kings Lynn and Dereham attended the incident.    

More to follow.


Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Fakenham News

