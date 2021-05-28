'Brilliant' - Scaffolders put up sign for sweet shop hidden by works

Published: 5:30 AM May 28, 2021

Parker Technical Services, DJ Oakley Scaffolding and Nationwide pitched together and brought a sign for Sew Sweet in Fakenham. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

A scaffolding company showed a sweeter side this week after it helped out a shop which had been put in the shade by its work.

Sew Sweet in Fakenham was left hidden from view last month as the front of the business was "buried" by vehicles and scaffolding as work was carried out on a neighbouring building.

When that work was extended and the scaffolding had to remain in place, the people behind it wanted to make a generous gesture.

In a combined effort between Parker Technical Services, DJ Oakley Scaffolding and Nationwide, the group pitched in together and brought a sign to go on the scaffolding to help make the sweet shop more visible from the bottom of the marketplace.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Fay Dewing, owner of the shop said she was delighted.

You may also want to watch:

“It was brilliant when they put the sign up on the fencing,” she said.

“We were really pleased that we put it on our social media, thanking them for doing it.

“It was really positive to be able to do that and they have been really good about it.”

In a combined effort between Parker Technical Services, DJ Oakley Scaffolding and Nationwide, the group pitched together and brought a sign for Sew Sweet in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

An employee for DJ Oakley Scaffolding said: “We felt really unfair on them as the scaffolding has to stay up for quite some time.

"It was a gesture made by all of us as we wanted to help out, and she was also missing deliveries because the fencing was covering the shop's sign.”

It was hoped market day on Thursday would see customers flock back to the shop - now they could see it where it was.

In a combined effort between Parker Technical Services, DJ Oakley Scaffolding and Nationwide, the group pitched together and brought a sign for Sew Sweet in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

But unfortunately the sweet-toothed appeared to stay home as the crowds did not materialise, much to the shop owner's surprise.

“You would not expect it to be quiet because there is a massive increase in footfall, you can see how many people are out there today, but it is one of our quieter days,” she said.

“I think that people are drawn in and then they just stick to the market on a Thursday.

"It's really hard to tell whether it's because we're blocked off, or it is just because people are at the market and not coming up here.”

Despite the slow day, the rest of the week has really picked up for Mrs Dewing, with her embroidering for school uniforms, alongside the shop. She has even hired her sister, Kerry, to help out in the shop.