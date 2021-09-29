Fundraiser passes £60,000 milestone thanks to runner
The woman behind a long-distance fundraiser has sprinted past the £60,000 mark thanks to a businessman's half marathon.
Sharon Moore, from Great Ryburgh, has been raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for two decades after her cousin Donna Leaver was diagnosed with the disease. The local accountancy worker is hoping to raise £75,000 by 2030.
Her efforts were helped recently by Daniel Grocott, who ran the Great North Run for the same charity, following a year postponement due to Covid.
Mr Grocott managed to raise £865, helping Miss Moore's total fundraising amount past the £60,000 mark. The businessman said Miss Moore was an inspiration.
“Although not acquainted with anyone suffering from cystic fibrosis, I am aware of its debilitating effects and the great work done by the charity through the inspirational involvement of Sharon Moore,” he said.
Miss Moore added: “I cannot thank Daniel and all his supporters enough, they don’t know what they have done, they have made the lives of cystic fibrosis sufferers so much better.”
