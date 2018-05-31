Search

Advanced search

Shrine sees events from Easter and beyond cancelled

PUBLISHED: 19:20 14 April 2020

Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham. Picture: Graham Howard

Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham. Picture: Graham Howard

© Graham J Howard

The priest of Walsingham shrine said he felt ‘very sad’ as plans for the Easter weekend had to be cancelled, along with more future events.

Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, speaks at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFather Kevin Smith, priest administrator, speaks at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham, should have been preparing for one of the busiest weekends as the shrine joined with the village’s parish church to celebrate Easter.

You may also want to watch:

They were instead preparing an online stream as the shrine is closed due to coronavirus.

Mr Smith, who has been the head of the shrine since 2016, said: “It is very sad and a completely new experience for us. We have no one here to celebrate with us and we would have liked to keep the shrine open to everyone to visit.”

The Image of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Holy House is dressed in a white mantle on Easter Day. Picture: Victoria McDougallThe Image of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Holy House is dressed in a white mantle on Easter Day. Picture: Victoria McDougall

Works of prayer and worship are being continued by the priests there, with a live stream every day for all pilgrims.

Plans for the future are still uncertain, with the youth pilgrimage, which sees young pilgrims from all over the country visit Walsingham, being cancelled.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Lockdown review later this week after hospital death toll passes 10,000

An empty Chapelfield Gardens during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chief constable praises public for ‘stay at home’ Easter

Police patrol at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Easter weekend. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Lockdown review later this week after hospital death toll passes 10,000

An empty Chapelfield Gardens during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chief constable praises public for ‘stay at home’ Easter

Police patrol at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Easter weekend. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

WATCH: Pensthorpe’s first baby flamingo chick is growing up

Pensthorpe's first flamingo chick soon after being born last September. Pic: Pensthorpe

Norfolk vet insists cats can’t carry coronavirus

Confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Associations website. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Shrine sees events from Easter and beyond cancelled

Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham. Picture: Graham Howard

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Calls for coronavirus tests for firefighters as 30 of Norfolk’s service self-isolates

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has warned the UKs fire services are at risk of being put on a dangerous knife-edge as the Covid-19 pandemic forces almost 3,000 workers to self-isolate. . Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24