Shrine sees events from Easter and beyond cancelled

Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham. Picture: Graham Howard © Graham J Howard

The priest of Walsingham shrine said he felt ‘very sad’ as plans for the Easter weekend had to be cancelled, along with more future events.

Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, speaks at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, speaks at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham, should have been preparing for one of the busiest weekends as the shrine joined with the village’s parish church to celebrate Easter.

They were instead preparing an online stream as the shrine is closed due to coronavirus.

Mr Smith, who has been the head of the shrine since 2016, said: “It is very sad and a completely new experience for us. We have no one here to celebrate with us and we would have liked to keep the shrine open to everyone to visit.”

The Image of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Holy House is dressed in a white mantle on Easter Day. Picture: Victoria McDougall The Image of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Holy House is dressed in a white mantle on Easter Day. Picture: Victoria McDougall

Works of prayer and worship are being continued by the priests there, with a live stream every day for all pilgrims.

Plans for the future are still uncertain, with the youth pilgrimage, which sees young pilgrims from all over the country visit Walsingham, being cancelled.