Shrine sees events from Easter and beyond cancelled
PUBLISHED: 19:20 14 April 2020
© Graham J Howard
The priest of Walsingham shrine said he felt ‘very sad’ as plans for the Easter weekend had to be cancelled, along with more future events.
Father Kevin Smith, the priest administrator at the shrine of our lady Walsingham, should have been preparing for one of the busiest weekends as the shrine joined with the village’s parish church to celebrate Easter.
They were instead preparing an online stream as the shrine is closed due to coronavirus.
Mr Smith, who has been the head of the shrine since 2016, said: “It is very sad and a completely new experience for us. We have no one here to celebrate with us and we would have liked to keep the shrine open to everyone to visit.”
Works of prayer and worship are being continued by the priests there, with a live stream every day for all pilgrims.
Plans for the future are still uncertain, with the youth pilgrimage, which sees young pilgrims from all over the country visit Walsingham, being cancelled.
