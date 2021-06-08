Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sisters of BBC judge hope to breathe new life into Fakenham pub

Aaron McMillan

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:10 PM June 8, 2021   
Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R)

The sisters of a BBC television judge are hoping to breathe new life into one of Fakenham’s famous pubs.

Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton are reopening the Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum on July 12 following its closure last year. The pub, restaurant and B&B at the historic watermill closed down because of the “ongoing financial uncertainty” in September 2020.

The pub, on Lynn Road, is undergoing a refurbishment ahead of the opening.

The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum, prior to renovation.

Recruitment and keeping it local is at the top of the agenda as they get ready, with their brother, restaurateur and BBC’s Great British Menu judge, Oliver Peyton, to host a staff open day on June 14 between 4pm and 8pm.

Heading up the food is Elliot Ketley who is developing menus that firmly put the spotlight on local produce, from land and sea. The drink list includes local ciders, ales, craft beers and English wines.

Siobhan Peyton said: “Sculthorpe Mill is a pub first and foremost and we want to establish it as one of the county’s finest.

Siobhan Peyton in front of The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum.

"We’ve designed it to be truly local and accessible to all. Pop in for a coffee, light lunch, pint after work, family supper or celebratory dinner.

"We can’t wait to welcome old and new faces to Sculthorpe Mill.”

The sisters, who have lived in Pockthorpe East Rudham for over 20 years, are committed to showcasing the best Norfolk has, with a menu bursting with local produce. The interior design and landscaping is headed up by Shaun Clarkson and Paul Brewster, and furniture handmade at West Acre.

Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R)

Both Siobhan and Caitriona have hospitality in their blood, along with their brother who has been behind some of the UK’s most innovative restaurants including the Atlantic Bar and Grill, and The National Dining Rooms at the National Gallery.

Caitriona Peyton said: “We are hoping to recruit a great team and want to showcase the exciting opportunities available at the mill. 

"As such, we have taken a somewhat unconventional approach by inviting prospective new staff to come along and meet us, try Eliot’s food and explore the pub. 

"We hope this will lead to some great hires.”

The view of the River Wensum from the pub.

Fakenham News

Stuart Anderson
Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
