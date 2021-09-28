Source of fire that gutted home's top floor is revealed

Published: 4:16 PM September 28, 2021

The cause of a fire which gutted a flat in Pudding Norton, near Fakenham, has been revealed

A fire which tore through a top-floor flat was caused by candles, it has been established.

The home, on the Green Lane estate in Pudding Norton, near Fakenham, was engulfed by a vicious blaze in the early hours of Sunday, September 19.

The aftermath of the blaze on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

Firefighters from across mid Norfolk were pressed into action after shocked neighbours reported seeing the property in flames.

The flat was, however, completely destroyed.

Now, the cause of the blaze has been revealed as candles which had been lit inside in the property.

Greg Preston, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s (NFRS) head of prevention and protection, said: “This fire was accidental, caused by candles.

Greg Preston, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's head of prevention and protection.

“I’d urge people to take extra care with candles and tea lights, which should not be left unattended or placed near flammable objects.”

NFRS has used the Pudding Norton fire as an opportunity to remind people of the importance of smoke detectors.

A spokesman said the occupant of the flat had managed to escape after their alarm began blaring in the middle of the night.

Last week, in the aftermath of the fire, a neighbour who wished to be named only as Mrs Whyte described watching flames tear through the home.

"It was ridiculous - it went up like a matchstick,” she said.

"The flames shot up into the air at least six or seven feet.

"I thought it was running water. I heard these bangs and crashes; then I looked out my back door and saw the flames. I rushed back in and called 999."

Another eyewitness, who did not wish to be named said: "It was really quite scary.

Aftermath of blaze at house on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

"It happened around half past three that morning when we were awoken by the smell of smoke.

"We went to check it out and make sure everything was okay, but you could not see through all the smoke.

“All you could see was smoke, but you heard the flames and then we saw them breaking and roaring through the windows.”

Aftermath of blaze at house on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has been started in support of the resident who had been living in the flat.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page had raised more than £500.

To donate, visit gofund.me/4822f6fb.