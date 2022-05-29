Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

New sponsorships set tennis club up for centenary

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:51 PM May 29, 2022
Staff and memebes of South Creake tennis club

Pictured with keen junior members of South Creake Tennis Club are (L to R) secretary Mark Hankin, chair Sara Freakley, volunteer Suzie Mitchell-Howard, welfare officer Cat Knight, volunteer Andy McPherson and commitee member Sebastian Brunt. - Credit: Sebastian Brunt.

A Norfolk tennis club is celebrating new sponsorships which will help them reach its century.

South Creake Tennis Club has attracted high-profile commercial sponsors for the first time as the club plans for its centenary in 2024: Smith & Pinching, The Grove Veterinary Hospital and Sowerbys.

For almost a hundred years, the club has been bucking the trend in facilities, with two grass courts rather than artificial surfaces.

It is a labour of love to maintain grass courts to a high level, involving many volunteers and much fundraising, but Sara Freakley, chair of the club, thinks the rewards justify the efforts.

“Our volunteers are passionate about keeping our grass courts in top condition,” she said.

“The costs of maintenance are high and likely to rise further.

“We are extremely grateful to our sponsors whose support will help us plan ahead with confidence and secure the future of the club for our next generation of players.”

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Venetia’s Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham.

New art gallery set to open in market town

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
GP_B1145_GREATMASSINGHAM_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Motorcyclist in his 60s dies after crash in west Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Scaffolding has been put up at 9A Norwich Street, Fakenham

Work under way to stabilise 'carbuncle' property

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon