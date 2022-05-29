New sponsorships set tennis club up for centenary

Pictured with keen junior members of South Creake Tennis Club are (L to R) secretary Mark Hankin, chair Sara Freakley, volunteer Suzie Mitchell-Howard, welfare officer Cat Knight, volunteer Andy McPherson and commitee member Sebastian Brunt. - Credit: Sebastian Brunt.

A Norfolk tennis club is celebrating new sponsorships which will help them reach its century.

South Creake Tennis Club has attracted high-profile commercial sponsors for the first time as the club plans for its centenary in 2024: Smith & Pinching, The Grove Veterinary Hospital and Sowerbys.

For almost a hundred years, the club has been bucking the trend in facilities, with two grass courts rather than artificial surfaces.

It is a labour of love to maintain grass courts to a high level, involving many volunteers and much fundraising, but Sara Freakley, chair of the club, thinks the rewards justify the efforts.

“Our volunteers are passionate about keeping our grass courts in top condition,” she said.

“The costs of maintenance are high and likely to rise further.

“We are extremely grateful to our sponsors whose support will help us plan ahead with confidence and secure the future of the club for our next generation of players.”