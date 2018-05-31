'Get fit and stop eating rubbish' - sport centre's call to Norfolk's youth

The new manager of a Norfolk sports centre said children should get active instead of "eating rubbish and doing a lack of exercise".

Carl Fairbrother, 30, from Mansfield, moved to Fakenham eight weeks ago to become the general manager of the Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre. He is hoping to offer a new strategy to work closely with the community to offer 'something different' and help combat childhood obesity, a cause he said he was passionate about.

He said: "We want to get children to come to the sports centre, instead of being out on the street, eating crisps, eating chocolate, eating rubbish and doing a lack of exercise. We want them to come back in and socialise."

Having worked in the leisure industry for the last 15 years, Mr Fairbrother said he always dreamed of becoming a general manager.

He said he used to holiday in Fakenham when he was younger, and that played a part in him wanting to move to the town.

Mr Fairbrother said: "I wanted to move across and come to Norfolk as its a much cleaner and better way to live."

"There is a vibrant buzz about it. Its a really exciting area and is up and coming. Coming into the town centre I see it as a thriving place, and it is getting better and better."

Mr Fairbrother said he wanted the centre to be inclusive for everyone in Fakenham, and it had begun working with a doctors' surgery and offering a referral service so older people will be offered cheaper rates to try their services.

They centre has also hired instructors to work with these referrals.

The centre offers rollerskating on Thursdays and Sundays, as well as allowing anyone over the age of 11 to use the gym.

Mr Fairbrother said the sports centre was also hoping to work with Richard Crook and Active Fakenham. Mr Fairbrother said: "Most important is to establish and build up a good relationship with the community in Fakenham, and that's by working with people like Richard Crooke. He is Active Fakenham and we are everyone active in Fakenham."