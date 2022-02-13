The state of Fakenham: Projects and goals for 2022

We spoke to a number of key figures in Fakenham about what to expect from the town in 2022 - Credit: Archant/Keith Osborn/NNDC

As the county tries to move on from the coronavirus pandemic and enjoy a new year, we look at the state of Fakenham and its priorities for 2022.

Fakenham's full name is Fakenham Lancaster, after John of Gaunt, 1st Duke of Lancaster.

Oak Street, Fakenham. - Credit: Michael Holmes Collection

He was the third son of Edward III and founder of the second House of Lancaster, which ruled England until The War of the Roses and was the largest landowner in England.

Gaunt was given the Manor of Fakenham in 1377 after losing lands in France, and thus the name was born.

Well-known for its markets, Fakenham was once a printing capital.

The last book being printed at Fakenham Press. Date: October 6, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

From the 19th century through to the 1980s, it was the town’s biggest industry and saw hundreds of people employed at it printing works until its closure in 1982.

Sadly, fires have had a severe impact on Fakeham over the years.

Blazes caused the loss of significant properties in 1660, 1718, 1738 and, more recently, in 2014 when the Aldiss department store in the Market Place was gutted by flames.

The Aldiss building in Fakenham being demolished after it was gutted by fire in 2014 - Credit: Matthew Usher

As a consequence, there are few remaining structures from before the 19th century.

Today, the market town finds itself at an apparent impasse, with several ideas, developments and improvements either in the pipeline or taken back to the drawing board.

A bid for cash from the government's community renewal fund (CRF) was unsuccessful last year, foiling plans for new sports facilities, improved walking and cycling provision, and better public access to the River Wensum.

But it is hoped that plenty of positive projects will begin to take shape throughout the course of 2022.

Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse being presented with a blue plaque for the town - Credit: Linda Jennings

At the heart of the CRF bid was Fakenham Town Council chairman, Gilly Foortse, who is now in her final term as mayor, and town council vice-chairman, Angela Glynn.

Mrs Glynn is set to replace Mrs Foortse in May.

The pair, alongside their fellow councillors, hope to continue helping Fakenham to grow.

Together, they said: "As we emerge from the pandemic, we hope that our businesses will thrive and that we can get back to something approaching normal.

Businesses attending the Chamber of Trade relaunch meeting in Fakenham. - Credit: Gilly Foortse

“We see the sound establishment of the Fakenham and District Chamber of Trade as being important for businesses in our town. Fakenham is fortunate to have so many independent shops, businesses, and tradesmen.

“Despite the failure of the CRF bid, the town council is actively pursuing other funding to continue our plans to improve sporting facilities in the town.

“Work to improve the state of the River Wensum is a bigger issue that is really beyond the remit of the council, but we will continue to cooperate and support initiatives that will keep footpaths open and usable for walkers.

“Those [coronavirus] years have changed us as a society. With the removal of restrictions, we have to learn to live with Covid.

"Rather than enduring a pandemic, we must accept it as being endemic in our lives."

Another focus of the bid came courtesy of Active Fakenham chairman, Richard Crook.

Richard Crook of Active Fakenham has outlined ambitious plans for events in the town. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

He has long been a force of good with his community group, hosting events that bring people to Fakenham, support local charities and put the area on the map.

Mr Crook's campaign to reinstate a swimming pool garnered considerable support from residents, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

But he said the campaign is far from over.

“We are reviewing it," added Mr Crook. "Certainly the idea of a swimming pool is not going away.

“We are engaging with enthusiasm for it and looking at the options in the short term, then we will look at what we can do and what looks feasible.”

Active Fakenham has had its fair share of problems during the pandemic, with a whole calendar of events scrapped in 2020.

A scene from the Fakenham cardboard raft race, one of many events organised by Active Fakenham in recent years - Credit: Supplied by Richard Crook

Some were able to take place in 2021, including the annual Duck Race, which raised vital funds for community charity First Focus.

Mr Crook revealed he is fighting to return to a pre-pandemic approach.

“A lot of it depends on local support from people, businesses and organisations,” he said.

"I am trying to get it [Active Fakenham] back to how it looked two years ago. Whether we can do that I'm not sure."

As with most market towns, the state of the high street in Fakenham is a hot topic for discussion, with many regular punters saying there are too many hairdressers and charity shops.

However, over the past 12 months, a host of new independents have been welcomed and joined a strong showing of self-made firms.

Venetia Strangwayes-Booth, owner of Venetia's Yarn Shop in Norwich Street, Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

One of the newest business owners is Venetia Strangwayes-Booth, who runs Venetia’s Yarn Shop.

She believes the town is in good shape for 2022.

“Fakenham feels quite positive,” she added.

“I'm a big fan of independent shops, and I like that there are quite a lot here. If you're a tourist and you go to town, and it's got all the same shops as you have in your hometown, you're not going to hang out there.

“The indie shops are what bring people in, and it's a lovely little town.”

Norwich Street - where Ms Strangwayes-Booth opened her store - is, unfortunately, home to an eyesore.

The crack on the building in Norwich Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The property at number 9 was declared unsafe back in 2019 and continues to stick out like a sore thumb, covered in cracks and surrounded by fencing.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) issued an urgent repair notice in October 2021, but it appears no commitment has been made to undertake the work.

A spokesman for NNDC said: “Notices have been served, with the final notice expiring in mid-January.

“No commitment to comply with the urgent works required has been forthcoming.

"The council has taken further legal advice and is committed to securing actions which enable the urgent works required to the listed building."

Tony Fields with his son, Joe, who runs Tony’s Discount Stall. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A staple in the weekly routine is the Thursday market, which brings traders and shoppers into the town.

Sadly, Fakenham lost its farmer's market last year, and coronavirus has resulted in the absence of several regular customers.

Tony Fields, who has been trading in Fakenham for 42 years, believes the future looks relatively bright.

“The market is holding up quite well," he said. "Through lockdown, people appreciated it a lot more. It is more than buying and selling; it is a place for people to meet.

Diss Market. Tony Fields at his stall.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

“It's really important, especially with people who need someone to talk to or just lock eyes with someone. The market can and does provide that.

“I'm sure it will be a good year in Fakenham. With the holiday people coming in and the great locals, I'm sure it will go from strength to strength.

Also in the pipeline is the Fakenham Urban Extension, the biggest development in the town for generations.

The plans will see 950 new homes built, along with a new school, hotel and retail units.

The plans for the ‘Fakenham Urban Extension’, will see 950 new homes built in the town, a new primary school and shops to the town's north. - Credit: NNDC.

While no bricks or mortar will be laid in 2022, district councillor Christopher Cushing is looking ahead to the development of a roundabout on the A148 - anticipated to start in the autumn - as a key moment.

Detailed planning applications for the first phase of the site are expected to be submitted in 2023 at the earliest.

Mr Cushing said: “After 15 years of discussion and planning, I am pleased that initial work on the urban extension will commence later this year with the building of a roundabout on the A148.

"I will wait to see the plan for doing this from highways. I hope they will manage this work to minimise the disruption to traffic.”

NNDC councillor for Lancaster North, Christopher Cushion. - Credit: NNDC.

If one thing is for sure about Fakenham, it is how supportive and welcoming the town is when new families arrive.

Look no further than the Fakenham Community Notice Board to see how helpful residents can be to one another. Or at the selfless volunteers who have given up countless hours to ensure the population is vaccinated against Covid.

Fakenham, it would appear, is a town moving in the right direction.