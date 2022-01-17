'Over the moon' - Widower drums up £1,000 for caring hospice
- Credit: Michael Scales
A widower is delighted after giving something back to a hospice that nursed his wife through her final days.
Derek Scales has brightened up his Stibbard cul-de-sac for the past 17-years, building a stunning display to raise money for Hospice, Tapping House.
This year was no different, raising £1,055 for the King's Lynn care facility which cared for her from September 2019, until she passed away in November of the same year.
Ahead of delivering the money to the charity, Mr Scales said: “I am very pleased because the care my wife got there was second to none.
“She would be absolutely thrilled with how much we collect every year, absolutely over the moon.”
Each year has added new features, as well as spending between £300 and £400 replacing lights which have come to the end of their run.
The 73-year-old is already planning next year’s display, as new items are brought in the post-Christmas sales.
