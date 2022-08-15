Sailing club makes annual trip to Cley Harbour

Gallery

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailing into Cley on Sunday, August 14 - Credit: Lloyd Birch

Visitors to the north Norfolk coast witnessed a flotilla of stunning vessels sailing along winding waterways and into Cley Harbour.

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club once again took its Cockle sailing boats from Morston and Blakeney, up the River Glaven to Cley on Sunday (August 14).

They were then moored by the village's famous windmill.

The trip has become something of an annual tradition for the club, which must journey east when the tide is on its way in.

Members can then spend about 45 minutes at Cley before completing the return leg - or risk not being able to sail back.

The Cockles are 15-foot, clinker-styled sailing dinghies produced by George Hewitt Boat Builders at Stiffkey Marine.

They can be sailed solo, or with a crew of up to five adults on board.

Morston is home to the largest fleet of Cockles in north Norfolk, while there is also a smaller fleet further along the coast at Brancaster Sailing Club.

Visit stiffkeycockle.co.uk to find out more.

