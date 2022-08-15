Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Gallery

Sailing club makes annual trip to Cley Harbour

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:16 PM August 15, 2022
The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailing into Cley on Sunday, August 14.

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailing into Cley on Sunday, August 14 - Credit: Lloyd Birch

Visitors to the north Norfolk coast witnessed a flotilla of stunning vessels sailing along winding waterways and into Cley Harbour. 

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club once again took its Cockle sailing boats from Morston and Blakeney, up the River Glaven to Cley on Sunday (August 14). 

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club pictured during the sailing trip to Cley, near Blakeney

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club pictured during the sailing trip to Cley, near Blakeney - Credit: Neil Foster Photography

They were then moored by the village's famous windmill. 

The trip has become something of an annual tradition for the club, which must journey east when the tide is on its way in. 

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailing into Cley 

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailing into Cley - Credit: Lloyd Birch

Members can then spend about 45 minutes at Cley before completing the return leg - or risk not being able to sail back. 

The Cockles are 15-foot, clinker-styled sailing dinghies produced by  George Hewitt Boat Builders at Stiffkey Marine. 

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailed to Cley Harbour, near Blakeney

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailed to Cley Harbour, near Blakeney - Credit: Neil Foster Photography

They can be sailed solo, or with a crew of up to five adults on board. 

Morston is home to the largest fleet of Cockles in north Norfolk, while there is also a smaller fleet further along the coast at Brancaster Sailing Club. 

Visit stiffkeycockle.co.uk to find out more.

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club pictured during the sailing trip to Cley, near Blakeney

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club pictured during the sailing trip to Cley, near Blakeney - Credit: Neil Foster Photography

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club taking its annual trip into Cley

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club taking its annual trip into Cley - Credit: Lloyd Birch

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club pictured after sailing to Cley Harbour

Vessels from Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club pictured after sailing to Cley Harbour - Credit: Neil Foster Photography

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club returned to Cley for its annual trip

The Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club returned to Cley for its annual trip - Credit: Lloyd Birch

Members of Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailed into Cley over the weekend

Members of Stiffkey Cockle Sailing Club sailed into Cley over the weekend - Credit: Lloyd Birch

