Church spire blown off by high winds of Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 13:09 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 10 February 2020

One of the spires on St Peter and St Paul Fakenham Parish Church has blown off during Storm Ciara. Picture: Scottie Ireson

A church spire was blown off as the high winds of Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across Norfolk.

The pinnacle on the south west spire of St Peter and St Paul Fakenham Parish Church was damaged on Sunday morning, falling into the car park below.

No-one is thought to have been injured as a result of the collapse.

Churchwarden Keith Osborn said the full extent of the damage will be investigated in due course.

"Because of the continuing weather issues, we have not yet been up the tower to have a look," said Mr Osborn. "We don't think there any further damage.

"One piece of masonry fell down into the car park area, but we don't know whether any has fallen within the parapets of the church.

"The car park is closed off until we can be sure there is no further masonry at risk of falling down."

Fakenham Parish Church has asked pedestrians to take care in the area.

