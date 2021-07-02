'It almost went the way of the dodo' - Theatre duo's plea for support

Published: 3:06 PM July 2, 2021

The co-founders of a theatre company are asking people to come out and support them after the industry’s dormant spell.

Co-owners of Strange Fascination Theatre, Simon Michael Morgan and Daisy Plackett, are preparing to hit the region for a tour of their open-air production of Treasure Island.

They are asking for people to come out and support them for their first show since last August’s telling of Alice in Wonderland.

Mr Michael Morgan said people’s support is vital for their future.

Strange Fascination's production of Alice in Wonderland at Plantation Garden, Norwich, in August, 2020 - Credit: Simon Michael Morgan

“It is incredibly vital for people to come out to see us,” he said.

“It’s not all about the West End, there are thousands of companies struggling with just as good shows and talent.

“All aspects of theatre are important because it almost went the way of the dodo."

Strange Fascination Theatre formed back in 2014. Past productions include adaptations of 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth'. - Credit: Nik Skerten

They formed the company back in 2014 and employ actors from across the region to make their shows come to life. Past productions include adaptations of 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth', 'The Jungle Book' as well as a version of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

The couple, who met in Germany 10 years ago working for another theatre company, combines Mr Michael Morgan’s writing and directing, with Ms Placket's costume and prop making.

They have a huge emphasis on sustainability, with puppets and costumes made from recycled goods from their home near Coltishall.

Ms Plackett said their self-sustainability helped them through the last 15 months.

Rehearsals ahead of their open-air production of Treasure Island. - Credit: Simon Michael Morgan

“We managed to tread water and keep our head above because we had items in the pipeline,” she said.

“Luckily, with contracts, we had had a lot of faith in us so things were postponed, not cancelled, thanks to the foundations we’ve built over the last seven years.

“We had no funding or a Go Fund Me page, our business doesn’t involve premises or salaries to pay. We’re flexible with it and that was key. Lockdown stopped everything but we worked on the show, creating it in our home.”

Puppets made by Daisy Plackett for a production of Hansel and Gretel. - Credit: Simon Michael Morgan

“There is a moment when you start up and that first joke lands. It all makes sense, that’s why we were so stressed, but it is worth it.”

They kick off their tour of Treasure Island at Hoveton Hall on July 10, you can see tour dates and book tickets here.