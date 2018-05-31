Students win national virtual cycling competition
PUBLISHED: 16:18 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 23 May 2020
Students from a Norfolk school won a regional cycling, running and walking competition that ‘virtually’ took them around the UK.
Five students from Alderman Peel High School (APHS) in Wells-next-the-Sea took part in the Tri East UK Lockdown Tour, in the 12-16 age group.
The challenge started on May 1 and involved ‘virtually’ touring the UK in teams of five. The teams had to cycle 1792.6 miles and run or walk 304.7miles.
Twenty-eight teams signed up for the challenge in two categories, and Team APHS was crowned the first to reach the total distance on May 20.
Many of the children who entered were members of triathlon or running clubs, but none of the APHS team were recognised cyclists.
Joe Wilding, the school’s director of learning, PE and expressive arts, said: “I would like to congratulate Ella Goldring, Evie Golding, Abbi McCallum, Charlie Crane and Tia-Lilly Crane on their first place achievement.”
