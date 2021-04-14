'It's a dream' - Wedding shop opens up in Fakenham

Published: 5:30 AM April 14, 2021

Shop owner Sandie Chivers at her brand new shop in Fakenham, Style and Joy Bridal and Suit Boutique. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The owner of a new wedding shop has described the opening of her store as a ‘dream’ as the industry hopes to put the last year behind them.

Sandie Chivers opened up Style and Joy on Oak Street in Fakenham on April 12 as the 30-year-old looks forward to helping people arrange the ‘happiest day of their life.'

Ms Chivers described opening the shop as a dream.

“We took the newspaper down on Sunday and I couldn't stop smiling,” she said.

“Yesterday (April 12) was exactly the same. It's just been really surreal and it's been absolutely lovely to get the support of the town.

“All the people have knocked on the window, everyone's walked past putting their thumbs up, others have opend the door and said it looks fantastic.

“It's a dream, I feel like I'm going to wake up.”

Originally Masons Great Event Co, the company decided to rebrand itself as they come out of lockdown. They had originally planned to open in November but were delayed because of the second lockdown.

The shop can provide suits and gowns, as well as in-house catering and entertainment for people arranging the big day.

Things will look slightly different on their return - with socially distance fittings and a strict rule of six instore at any one point.

Despite the changes, Ms Chivers is excited to see people face to face and for the year ahead.

“I like seeing people, I like seeing their reactions, I like talking to them face to face because they get a feel for me,” she said.

“They realise that I'm not just someone behind the laptop, I can actually talk to you and give you ideas and help you, it's fantastic.

“We have around about 80 events to complete for the year ahead.

“I've already got about 35 booked in for next year with more coming through, I’m writing contracts at the minute.

“It is crazy, but with the team that I've built I know that we can manage it.”

The manager of the shop, Amy Jones, was a customer of Ms Chivers, who helped plan her wedding four years ago.

“It's so exciting,” she said.

“I've not worked in an environment like this before, but I'm just going to learn as I go along."