'It is a nightmare' - Campsite still closed after flooding

Published: 7:01 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 8:14 AM May 26, 2021

A camp site owner has spoken about the nightmare flooding which has kept it closed long after restrictions have eased.

Sunnydene Farm in South Creake is struggling with standing water, which has left their field flooded and unable to host people as they look to recover financially from the pandemic.

David Gospel, co-owner of the campsite, said the experience with the water has been difficult.

Sunnydene Farm in South Creake is struggling with standing water, which has left their field flooded and unable to host people. - Credit: David Gospel

“It is a nightmare, if we pump for a whole day, you only see just a drop disappear from the field,” he said.

“It normally would take four or five days for the majority to be gone, but then one overnight rainfall and it is full again because of the ground saturation.

“It is hugely frustrating, it’s to do with the winter rain we had, Norfolk is known to be dry, but we really suffered over December and January.”

Mr Gospel said the site is losing around £600 a week in trade from campers and caravans, despite their best efforts to get back up and running. Including having an electric pump going 24/7 since February. They are pumping the water away in their neighbour’s lagoon.

Despite this, just this week they had to send five emails saying that they cannot take bookings, adding to the cancellations already made, including some made for April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease.

However, Mr Gospel said the water going would not mean the end of the problems.

“Once the water is gone it will not end, we then need several weeks for the grounds to dry out, it is just like mush at the moment,” he said.

“Some parts you can't go in even with wheelies on because it is so deep.”

The 66-year-old hopes that whoever is responsible can work with all bodies to solve the issue long-term.

“To my mind, somebody needs to look at the big picture, not bite-size chunks, or this will happen again,” he said.

“With the change in the climate, this could be happening every year.

“Everyone needs to be involved in a complete effort in tackling the issue and getting their head around it.”