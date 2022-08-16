Girls' football team enjoys surge in interest after Lionesses' success

A girls' football team has seen a 50pc rise in attendance at its training sessions since England's women were crowned as European champions.

Alex Walpole, who heads up Fakenham Town Wildcats, said he had been delighted to welcome a number of new faces in recent weeks.

Ten players trained for the first time on August 7, when the club resumed its activities.

Fakenham Town Football Club Wildcats programme taking place up at Trap Lane - Credit: Alex Walpole

It comes after the Lionesses' triumph at Euro 2022, which has been hailed as a crucial moment in increasing diversity in football.

Fakenham's Wildcats programme is headed up by Mr Walpole, a youth mentor at Fakenham Town FC.

Having worked as a PE teacher in King's Lynn for four years, he noticed a lack of pathways for girls to get into football.

The 29-year-old decided to make it his mission to give youngsters more opportunities - both at school and across Norfolk.

He began running the Wildcats sessions back in January.

Alex Walpole is a youth mentor at Fakenham Town Football Club and is in charge of the Wildcats programme - Credit: Alex Walpole

“The idea was always to create a pathway, similar to the male side," said Mr Walpole.

"Wildcats is based around having fun and is perhaps not the most serious. It's more about fun, games and learning the skills of the game.

"Fakenham does have an under-10s and under-14s team for the upcoming season so, if it is something they enjoy, we can provide a pathway to the women’s side who have recently been promoted to the Eastern Regions League.

“It's good to see Fakenham grow and provide a platform, not only for boys but for girls as well."

Growing interest in football among women and girls has been boosted further by the Norfolk roots of one member of the squad.

England's Lauren Hemp celebrates with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022. - Credit: PA

Lauren Hemp, one of the team's big stars, hails from North Walsham - just up the road from Fakenham.

Mr Walpole said Hemp served as a useful example of what was possible for Norfolk girls.

“It is absolutely massive, with Lauren Hemp being a local girl," he added. "The fact someone who lives about 45 minutes up the road can go on and play for England is a massive help.

“To have those role models is really great for us."

Fakenham Town FC's Wildcats train at Trap Lane every Sunday morning from 9.30am to 10.30am. All girls aged five to 11 are welcome.

The first session is free and come at a cost of £2 thereafter.