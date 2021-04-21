'It is damaging' - Business frustrated as vehicles block shop front

Published: 10:37 AM April 21, 2021

The owner of a market town sweet shop has been left frustrated by the front of her business being "buried" by vehicles and scaffolding.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweets in Fakenham has voiced her frustration as the town's market day saw an influx of cars, vans and stalls blocking off the view of her shop.

Mrs Dewing said it is slowing business down on what should be one of the busiest days of the week.

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing. Picture Archant - Credit: Archant

“It has happened on a few occasions, in the times we were able to open in between lockdowns,” she said.

“It is damaging. At the moment it's hard to judge as we have had a very short period of ‘normal trade’ but what should be our busiest day - in theory, due to the market - often is one of our quietest.

“I find it is frustrating that we are not seen and not getting the footfall that we would expect.”

The sight outside Sew Sweets in Fakenham. - Credit: Fay Dewing

Fakenham’s market place welcomed back non-essential traders at this week’s market, with lockdown restrictions easing across the country on April 12.

With the increase in traders, there were a number of cars parked in the marketplace, as well as lorries for the stalls so the sweet shop was not visible from the road.

She calls this a ‘shame to be so buried out of sight.'

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The sweet shop owner said she was going to talk to the council about the issue.

Fakenham mayor, Gilly Foortse said, “I had a conversation with the shop and I hope to find a resolution to the problem.”

Scaffolding outside the Nationwide branch, which is undergoing work, is making the problem worse, Mrs Dewing added.

Despite this, she is trying to remain as positive as possible.

“We are making the best we can of the situation,” she said.

“We are using our social media to make sure people are aware that we are here and open and are very appreciative of the support and shares we have received

“We are just looking for the opportunity to give it our best shot. We do have great support from our loyal customers.”