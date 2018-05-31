Talking newspaper carries on despite coronavirus isolation

Annie Cooper recording Talking Times at their home in Fakenham.

A charity producing a free talking newspaper for the visually impaired is carrying on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking Times was under threat as restrictions over group meetings meant volunteers could not come together to record.

Chairman of the charity, Dave Siseman, said: “With isolation and the resultant loneliness being one of the negative aspects of this time, the committee felt they should do all they could to continue publishing.”

Andy Cooper from Fakenham is a musician so has a small recording studio at home.

With help from his wife, Annie, who edits and reads the recordings, they have been able to keep the service going.

The Royal Mail is picking up and delivering the USB memory sticks from volunteers free of charge.

Providing the postal service continues to operate, and the team stays well, then the Talking Times should continue to go out.