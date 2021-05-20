WATCH: Tawny owl stays calm as anti-social jays make mayhem

Video

Published: 8:00 AM May 20, 2021

A Tawny owl kept its head despite the best effort of persistent Jays, who did their best to aggregate the owl from out of their box at the Hawk and Owl Trust. - Credit: Sculthorpe Moor Hawk and Owl Trust

The coolest bird in Norfolk has been spotted at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve.

A Tawny owl kept its head despite the best effort of persistent Jays, who did their best to remove the owl from out of their box at the Hawk and Owl Trust.

The incident which was caught on camera shows a pair of Jays mobbing the owl to try and get it away from the box.

Aidan Blumfield, operations director at Sculthorpe said the Jays was trying to get the owl out to see if there were any eggs, or youngs living in there.

However, the birds were a little late with their efforts, as the camera was on this box observing the young Tawny which had fledged from there about a week ago.

Mr Blumfield said the owl kept their cool because it knew it was bigger and had ‘the upper hand’.

“It’s a really nice piece of fun footage which is interesting to people, that is why we put it up,” he said.