Historic Fakenham pub looking for new tenants to reopen it
A historic market town pub is looking for new tenants in hopes of reopening.
The Bull, on Fakenham’s Bridge Street, is up for lease as the pub looks to reopen for the first time since January 2019.
The pub, which is owned by the Wellington Pub Company, is looking for a new lease to take on the pub, with Fleurets, a leisure property specialist working as the agent.
The Bull reopened back in August 2018 after closing in 2017 but closed again in early 2019, when its owner made an announcement on the pub’s Facebook page, saying it was closing 'due to a number of issues.’
The pub applied for a premise license from North Norfolk District Council in July this year.
Simon Jackaman, who works for Fleurets, said a couple of people have already looked at the pub before he went away on holiday.
Whilst no one has come forward as of yet, he expects it will soon be snapped up.
“It has a catchment with the Spoons nearby and a car park opposite, it is near the town centre and has letting rooms above it so being a popular town with visitors as the racecourse is nearby and the coast, its a good little opportunity for someone to run it,” he said.
“If we do not get someone interested in before the kids go back, then I expect after the summer holidays it will really pick up.”
The Bull has a long history in Fakenham and is recorded to have been a pub as far back as 1837.
It was given its name as it was located on Bull Street, which is now Bridge Street, and it is said that the road's name was changed after a visit to Fakenham from the soon-to-be Queen Victoria.
The story is that the future monarch became stuck in a ford in her carriage and vowed never to return to Fakenham unless a bridge was built. The bridge was then built but she was still never to return.
The Bull will hope to join a list of pubs being revived or opened in the area over the last few months, with the Sculthorpe Mill, The Ostrich Inn and The Red Lion Lounge all opening.