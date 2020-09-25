Pub’s popular sit-down disco will be moved earlier for coronavirus curfew, owner says

The crown in Fakenham is still hosting their sit down disco despite the new curfew which was announced by Boris Johnson on September 22. Picture: Google Archant

A pub’s sit-down disco will go ahead in an earlier window to comply with the new coronavirus curfew, its owner has said.

Owner of The Crown in Fakenham, Alie Hannam, said that despite the restrictions they are just glad they can still host the disco. Picture: Alie Hannam Owner of The Crown in Fakenham, Alie Hannam, said that despite the restrictions they are just glad they can still host the disco. Picture: Alie Hannam

The Crown in Fakenham is still hosting its sit-down discos on Saturdays despite the new curfew, which was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on September 22.

The new restrictions mean that all pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be forced to close by 10pm.

The pub has been hosting the event every Saturday since reopening in July. The disco sees people sit down at socially distanced tables, rather than hitting the dance floor.

Normally held from 9pm until midnight, the disco will now start at 6.30pm, finishing at 9.30pm with a call of last orders, before closing at 10pm.

Owner Alie Hannam said despite the restrictions, she was glad to be able to host the disco.

“I’m just glad we are still open,” she said.“My staff and customers’ safety is still my priority.

“I’m really lucky to be honest as we have really supportive customers that know I take their health seriously and they appreciate that.

“We have always adapted to everything the government throws at us. We always get through it. You just have to remain positive.”

Ms Hannam said the sit-down dancing has been a real success and praised disco host Andy Doy as a true professional.

She said customers have had no issue with the measures already in place, such as wearing face masks in the pub.

“The response so far has been great with regards to helping us obey the new laws,” she said.

“It’s just them getting used to remembering to put their masks on when they go into a pub.

“So far we’ve only had to tell a couple of customers that were on holiday forgetting to wear their masks, and that was before they actually entered the pub.”

The owner also praised the young people coming to the event.

“All our younger regular customers are brilliant at obeying the rules,” she said.

“I think they’re just really pleased to be able to go somewhere that has great music, even if it is sitting down.”